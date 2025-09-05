Comedy Night to Support CHS Ultimate Frisbee Oct. 30 at The Woodland

From CHS Ultimate Frisbee:

Get your tickets now for a night of comedy, community and (optional) costumes

Do you love to laugh while celebrating a unique and inclusive global sport that embodies the spirit of our wonderful community? Of course you do! Then please join us on Thursday, October 30 at The Woodland for the inaugural Ultimate Frisbee Comedy Night, a fundraiser supporting the Columbia High School Ultimate Frisbee program.

This 21+ event will be hosted by SOMA’s own Abby Sher – a celebrated writer, performer, and comedian who has written and performed at the Upright Citizen’s Brigade, Second City and many more – and features sets by Andrea Glaser, Suzanne Stein and headliner Laz Vic. The event will also include an optional costume contest before the comedians take the stage, a tricky tray with an array of prizes and adult beverages from SOMA’s own Pallet Brewery!

Ultimate Frisbee holds a special place in our community’s history: the sport was invented in the Columbia High School parking lot in the late 1960s. What began as a group of Columbia students tossing a disc has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, now played by millions. Recently, Ultimate was spotlighted in The New York Times for its local roots and enduring appeal, and even featured on the Today show, where its unique spirit and energy were showcased to a national audience.

More than just a sport, ultimate embodies values that resonate deeply with our community. The game is famously self-officiated, with no referees—players are trusted to resolve disputes themselves. This highlights fairness, respect, and the cherished “Spirit of the Game.” With its emphasis on inclusion, sportsmanship, and collaboration, ultimate is a model for how athletics can shape character and community.

Funds raised from Comedy Night will help cover equipment, tournament fees, and travel costs, ensuring CHS Ultimate athletes can continue competing at the highest level.

Don’t miss a night of laughter, community pride, and support for a sport born in our own backyard! Tickets are $30 per person and are available now at chsultimate.org/event/comedy_ night.