South Orange to Host Inaugural Meadowland Park Dance Festival with Guest Artist, Lydia Johnson Dance 

From The Meadowland Park Conservancy:

The Meadowland Park Conservancy, together with South Orange Village, invites the community to gather for the very first Meadowland Park Dance Festival on Saturday, September 13 at 2:30 p.m. at the Skate House Green in Meadowland Park.

This brand-new festival is designed to shine a spotlight on our local dancers and choreographers while giving neighbors and families a chance to enjoy an afternoon of art, movement, and community in the open air without a lofty ticket price. Organizers hope the event will grow into an annual tradition that adds to the vibrant lineup of music, movies, and celebrations already hosted in the park.

This year’s theme, “Cloud Cover,” celebrates resilience and finding beauty even in cloudy skies. After a summer of rainouts, the festival embraces the idea of a silver lining and promises that the show will go on—rain or shine. If needed, performances will move indoors to the Baird gym at 5 Mead Street.

The afternoon will feature a lively mix of styles—from contemporary ballet and modern dance, to hip hop, Irish traditions. Audiences can expect both small trios and large ensembles of more than 20 dancers, with performers ranging from emerging amateurs, familiar faces like Ms. Irby’s Dance Troop from neighboring South Orange Middle School, to seasoned professionals like our guest artist, Lydia Johnson Dance.

As guest artist, Lydia Johnson Dance will show excerpts from Ms. Johnson’s recent piece, Evening, with music by Johann Paul Von Westhoff and Nico Muhly. Principal LJD dancers Laura Di Orio, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez, Cara Mc Manus and Michael Miles will perform. Ms. Johnson’s choreography has been acclaimed in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Critical Dance, among others. Marina Harss in The New Yorker commented: “Johnson is a craftsman and a poet,” and Jerry Hochman in Critical Dance called her work an example of “simple truth and transcendent beauty.”

There’s no doubt that an up close and personal account with a professional dance company greatly benefits a budding choreographer. Lydia Johnson Dance’s participation offers an aspirational lift for our “up and comers.” In some cases, students will have the rare opportunity to see their teachers, some of whom perform with the professional company, perform in what is essentially their own beautiful backyard.

Set against the natural beauty of the park’s 45 acres, the festival will run just under an hour, making it a perfect afternoon outing for families, friends, and neighbors. Admission is free, and all are welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the performances in South Orange’s largest and most-visited park.

Event Details:

What: Inaugural Meadowland Park Dance Festival – Theme: Cloud Cover

When: Saturday, September 13, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Skate House Green, Meadowland Park (Rain location: The Baird gym)

Admission: Free and open to the public

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

Lydia Johnson Dance presents an annual New York Season and will perform at New York Live Arts in June 2026. The Lydia Johnson Dance School holds local classes in both Maplewood and South Orange.

Lydia Johnson Dance: www.lydiajohnsondance.org

Lydia Johnson Dance School: www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com

LJD on Instagram: @lydiajohnsondance

LJD School on Instagram: @lydiajohnsondanceschool