League of Women Voters/Presidents’ Council Host Board of Ed Candidates Forum Oct 12

The League of Women Voters and the Presidents’ Council are hosting a virtual South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education candidates forum on Monday, October 12, at 7:30 p.m., via the South Orange & Maplewood School District’s Webex platform. The 5 candidates who are not running unopposed will be in attendance; according to LWV rules, Kamal Zubieta is not permitted to attend due to her running unopposed. The five candidates vying for three open three-year terms are Susan Bergin, Deborah Engel, Melanie Finnern, Elissa Malespina and Courtney Winkfield.
To Watch the Debate:
WebEx Url: https://somsd.webex.com/somsd/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6e1b9918310b7f9dc867a197b1b097c1
Vanity Url: www.somsd.k12.nj.us/boedebate
Meeting Number: 173 825 8489
Meeting Password: Knowledge 2020
To Connect by Phone:
Telephone: 408-418-9388
Meeting Number: 173 825 8489
Meeting Password: 56695334
There will be two more forums for the candidates:
Village Green will be posting video and a report on the October 8 forum hosted by the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race shortly.