LETTER: Former South Orange Trustee Michael Goldberg Endorses Republican Joe Hathaway for NJ-11

I am proud to unequivocally endorse Joe Hathaway for Congress.

I am a registered Independent who despises partisan politics, but almost always votes for and endorses Democrats. The beauty of being a Trustee in South Orange is that our elections are completely nonpartisan which makes sense because local issues like paving roads or supporting public safety were never partisan issues.

In all my years as a voter I have never publicly endorsed a Republican candidate. I do not make this decision lightly because of the venom that is directed at differing opinions in this community by some extremist groups. But this election is different.

We are facing more than routine partisan disagreement. We, especially those of us in the Jewish community and those who support Israel as a Jewish state, are confronting an existential threat in Joe’s opponent. The extremism, divisiveness, and disregard for responsible governance that define that campaign represent a real danger. Silence or neutrality at this moment would be irresponsible. Just as “never Trumpers” spoke up to oppose their party when it went too far, we need more people willing to put country before party now.

Joe Hathaway is an independent leader who offers a clear alternative: steady, pragmatic, solutions-driven leadership grounded in common sense and accountability. He is not running to inflame division or score partisan points. He is running to restore seriousness, moderation, and reason to Congress to deliver real results for NJ-11 families.

Our country does not need more ideological extremes. The answer to right wing extremism cannot be left wing extremism. We need more moderate leaders willing to work across the aisle, listen to differing perspectives, and put country before party. Joe Hathaway, who has stated he wants to join the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, represents that kind of leadership, and Congress desperately needs more voices like his.

Joe Hathaway and I met for lunch a few weeks ago, and I was very impressed. Joe was generous with his time, thoughtful in his answers, and clearly committed to finding practical solutions to difficult problems. As importantly, he listened more than he talked, and when he answered questions, he focused on practical solutions rather than political talking points. I offered to host a meet and greet for him in South Orange last week and the overwhelming majority of people who took the time to talk to him came away with the same impression.

Joe Hathaway is not some “MAGA monster”. He is not MAGA, at all. He has already spoken out against the President when he feels something is important to our District. Joe is pro-choice, supports marriage equality, stands firmly with Israel, backs the Gateway Tunnel, supports NATO and believes in extending the ACA subsidies. He also made it clear he opposes harmful, punitive tariffs that hurt working families and has condemned Jan. 6 rioters, calling it “one of the darkest days in American history”. Joe also strongly believes in supporting public safety and reforming immigration enforcement, not defunding or abolishing them, like his opponent.

This is not about party politics for me. It is about protecting the integrity of our country and the safety of our community by bringing sanity back to Washington. I strongly urge voters to look beyond partisan politics and to support Joe Hathaway for Congress on April 16.

Sincerely,

Michael Goldberg

South Orange

Joe’s detailed platform is available at https://www. joehathawayforcongress.com/ platform