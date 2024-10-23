LETTER: Telesford, Joseph & Vadlamani’s Inclusiveness, Intention & Critical Thinking Will Provide Continued Stability on BOE 

Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Village Green invites voters to submit Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. See guidelines below.

I proudly endorse my close friend Bethany Joseph, along with Arun Vadlamani and Qawi Telesford, for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. I have complete trust in Bethany’s judgment and support her focused commitment to building a strong team with Qawi and Arun. Together, their inclusiveness, intention, and critical thinking will provide the continued stability and direction our Board urgently needs.

Deb Holt

South Orange

