LETTER: Telesford, Joseph & Vadlamani’s Inclusiveness, Intention & Critical Thinking Will Provide Continued Stability on BOE 

by
written by Deb Holt
Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Village Green invites voters to submit Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. See guidelines below.

 

I proudly endorse my close friend Bethany Joseph, along with Arun Vadlamani and Qawi Telesford, for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. I have complete trust in Bethany’s judgment and support her focused commitment to building a strong team with Qawi and Arun. Together, their inclusiveness, intention, and critical thinking will provide the continued stability and direction our Board urgently needs.

Deb Holt

South Orange

 

 

Letters to the Editors guidelines: Village Green publishes Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. Publishing these letters is at the discretion of the editors. We do not publish letters attacking competing candidates or any person. We aim to publish as many letters as we receive; however, if there is a large volume of letters and they are received late in the race, we cannot guarantee that they will be posted. Letters to the Editors can be submitted to villagegreennj@gmail.com. Please send as a Word or Google document, not as a PDF. Letter writers should provide their name and place of residence (town and state). The deadline for submitting a Letter to the Editor for the Fall 2024 election is Tuesday, October 29, at 5 p.m.

