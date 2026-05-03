Maplewood Districts 1, 3 & 6 Will Be Voting at Maplewood Memorial Library

If you have been voting at Maplewood Town Hall at 574 Valley Street, get ready for a change of scenery starting with the June 2 primary.

The new polling location for Maplewood Districts 1, 3 and 6 will be in the Vic De Luca Community Room at the newly renovated and reopened Maplewood Memorial Library at 51 Baker Street.

Maplewood Township Clerk Liz Fritzen announced the change at the April 21 Maplewood Township Committee meeting.

The move has long been in the works due to the confined space in the town hall and lobby and difficulty providing sufficient privacy to those filling out their paper ballots.

“We are going to be moving a polling location for the June 2 primary,” said Fritzen. “Districts 1,3 and 6, that have voted here in the lobby of town hall, will be moved and voting starting at the primary at the community room at the brand new beautiful Maplewood Library.” Fritzen said there would be “a lot of social media” notification about the change.

“So we’re excited about this. We wanted to do this, and we got it approved.”

Fritzen noted that the last day to register to vote in the June 2 primary is May 12.

Find more information about voting in Maplewood on the Township website here: maplewoodnj.gov/government/township-clerk/election/