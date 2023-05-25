ElectionMaplewoodSouth Orange

Marc Morial Endorses Frank McGehee for NJ 28th Assembly Seat

by Marc Morial
Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Village Green is accepting letters of support for candidates up until May 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. (email villagegreennj@gmail.com). 

 

South Orange resident Marc Morial, CEO of the National Urban League and former Mayor of New Orleans (1994-2002), is endorsing former Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee for New Jersey Assembly representing the 28th legislative district. Morial is endorsing McGehee in his personal capacity. Morial is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Economics and African American Studies, and holds a law degree from the Georgetown University.

Watch:

Untitled from Trenesa Danuser on Vimeo.

