Marc Morial Endorses Frank McGehee for NJ 28th Assembly Seat

Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Village Green is accepting letters of support for candidates up until May 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. (email villagegreennj@gmail.com).

South Orange resident Marc Morial, CEO of the National Urban League and former Mayor of New Orleans (1994-2002), is endorsing former Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee for New Jersey Assembly representing the 28th legislative district. Morial is endorsing McGehee in his personal capacity. Morial is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Economics and African American Studies, and holds a law degree from the Georgetown University.

Watch:

Untitled from Trenesa Danuser on Vimeo.