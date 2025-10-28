NJ Globe: Maplewood’s Dafis Considering Run for Congress, South Orange’s Collum a Potential Candidate

South Orange and Maplewood could be well represented in the next race for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District if current U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill pulls off a win in the NJ Governor’s race on November 4.

The New Jersey Globe reported on October 24 that is has “confirmed” that Maplewood Township Committee member and former Mayor Dean Dafis is “likely to enter the still-hypothetical special election.”

Since June, the Globe has also been reporting that South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum is a “potential” candidate.

The Globe also reports that three Democrats have already launched campaigns: Morris Township Committeeman Jeff Grayzel, former Obama administration official Cammie Croft, and community advocate Anna Lee Williams.

The list of those the Globe expects to declare candidacies if Sherrill wins also includes: Former U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski (NJ-7), Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill (D-Montclair), Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett (D-Wayne), Biden administration official Jack Miller, Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie (D-Livingston) — and South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, who ran as Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop’s lieutenant governor pick in his unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for NJ Governor.

Regarding Dafis’s candidacy, fellow Maplewood Township Committee member and former Mayor Vic De Luca has already declared his support in a Facebook post on October 25, writing “I’m with Team Dean!” Deputy Mayor Malia Herman also voiced her support, commenting, “Obviously #TeamDean!”

According to the Globe, one Republican, Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway, has launched an 11th district campaign, “though he faces an uphill battle in a district Kamala Harris won by nine percentage points last year.”

Village Green has reached out to both Dafis and Collum for comment.