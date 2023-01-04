PHOTO: Gov. Murphy Helps Swear In Essex Cty Exec Joe DiVincenzo for 6th Term

The following is from the Office of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (left) recites the oath of office as he is sworn into his sixth term as Essex County Executive by NJ State and Essex County Democratic Committee Chairman LeRoy Jones (right) on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in the Essex County Martin Luther King, Jr. Justice Building in Newark. Holding the Bible are Governor Phil Murphy (second from left) and DiVincenzo’s son Joseph. “This is my sixth term, but it still feels like my first term,” DiVincenzo said. “I love coming to work. Every morning I wake up and think about what we can do to continue moving Essex County forward,” he added. (Photo by Glen Frieson)