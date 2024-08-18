SOMA’s Shannon Cuttle Heads to Chicago as DNC Delegate

While many locals are spending the late days of August departing for vacation, former South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education member Shannon Cuttle is headed for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week.

“I am super proud to be an elected delegate to the Democratic National Convention representing New Jersey, SOMA, MDC, LD27, LD28 for Harris-Walz,” Cuttle wrote to Village Green, giving shout-outs to the towns, the Maplewood Democratic Committee, and New Jersey legislative districts 27 and 28 (South Orange and Maplewood recently were redistricted from 27 to 28).

This is the second time that Cuttle will serve as a DNC delegate.

In 2020, Cuttle made history as the first openly trans/non-binary elected official delegate and the first trans/non-binary delegate from New Jersey. Cuttle also spoke at the 2020 convention, albeit virtually.

Cuttle points out that “the first trans person and trans woman delegate from New Jersey was Babs Siperstein, who I also gave an award at DNC to her family in her honor.”

Despite serving as a delegate in 2020, this time around will feel very different. The 2020 DNC was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time Cuttle will again be a speaker — but will do so in person in Chicago on Monday.

And, following on the historic nature of their 2020 delegate designation, Cuttle says that even more history is being made for LGBTQ+ at the DNC.

“My understating is New Jersey this time will have the largest delegation – and this time we also have the most LGBTQ+ as delegates from New Jersey with 11. DNC Chicago is not just making history with Harris-Walz but with the largest contingent of LGBTQ+ delegates in history expected and the largest number [40] of openly trans/non-binary DNC delegates,” wrote Cuttle.

“I’m hoping that we can inspire more LGBTQ+ folxs, youth, and more to want to be delegates one day at the convention,” wrote Cuttle, “and also get involved in saving our democracy.”

RELATED: Making LGBTQ History, South Orange-Maplewood’s Shannon Cuttle to Serve as Biden/Harris Delegate