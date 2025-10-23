WATCH: 2 Slates for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Seek to Highlight Differences at Final Forum

The six candidates running for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education sought to highlight the differences of the two slates they are running on at the final forum of the season on October 22.
The forum, hosted by Hilton Neighborhood Association and moderated by Mary Boehner, took place at the Maplewood Memorial Library on Baker Street.
The six candidates are:
- Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan and Meredith Higgins — running on the “Listen, Learn, Lead” slate.
- Daniel Caplan, Ashley Donahue and Ashwat Rishi, running on the “Progress, Partnership, Promise” slate.
The candidates responded to six questions:
- (Timestamp in the video: 9:25) The district has implemented an extensive III [Intentional Integration Initiative] plan. There is discussion on how to address and/or change variances at certain demographics and criteria. As the plan stands today, what are the positives and negatives, and what would you like to see changed in the implementation?
- (21:55) With the district facing a projected $10.5M deficit, difficult cuts will have to be made. Where do you see the cuts happening? How will you balance fiscal responsibility, budgets, taxpayers concerns, with providing equitable resources to all students?
- (34:35)Do you see staggered school starts as a problem the school board should work on? If so, what policy solutions would you consider to support families dealing with late school start times and early work times so they aren’t subject to extra before-care fees simply by school placement luck of the draw?
- (46:33) Regarding Special Ed, how do you define inclusion and what grade do you give the district as far as special ed? Do you think the district has a healthy relationship with SPED families?
- (59:10) An ongoing debate has been whether to de-level all grades. Our middle school is de-leveled except for math acceleration. Would you like to streamline the district by eliminating middle school acceleration and honors classes at the high school?
- (1:11:46) All candidates have said that they would not work to undo the current Board of Ed’s vote on Ritzer Field. What do you think the district can do to offset the environmental impacts of artificial turf? How would you work to ensure equitable athletic opportunities for all students beyond the Ritzer renovation?