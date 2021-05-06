Election Day Reminder: South Orange Municipal Election May 11, 2021; Polls Open 6am – 8pm

From South Orange Village:

South Orange Village Clerk Ojetti Davis reminds voters that the Municipal Election is this coming Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

WHERE TO VOTE:

For those voting in person, the polling sites will be open from 6 AM- 8 PM.

NOTE: Voting districts 1, 6 & 8 currently vote in the following locations.

District 1: Jubilee Hall at Seton Hall University (formerly the Italian American Center).

Districts 6 & 8: South Orange Middle School (formerly The Baird Center).

If you are unsure of your voting district, please contact the South Orange Clerk’s office.

VOTE BY MAIL BALLOTS:

For voters who have requested and received their Vote by Mail Ballots, the Safe and Secured Essex County Election Ballot Drop Box will be located in the Gazebo across from the South Orange Fire Station (56 Sloan St.).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

For more information, please contact the Clerk’s Office at (973) 378-7715 ext. 1 or email to: Clerksoffice@southorange.org.

A sample ballot can be found here: Municipal Election 2021