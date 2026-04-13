The Spring Rake Out Program presents residents of Maplewood Township the opportunity to dispose of any unwanted branches, leaves, and other raked items from their lawns.

Please Read the Following Before Participating in This Program:

Sustainable gardening practices provide an opportunity for residents to reduce emissions and noise pollution while nourishing their property with no additional expense. Rather than blowing leaves, please consider mulch-mowing, simply mowing the leaves and allowing the shredded leaves and grass clippings to fall back into the lawn. The shredded material will decompose to organically nourish the soil and turf for stronger growth. Leaves may also be placed around shrubs, trees, garden beds and backyard compost piles. These widely accepted practices, already embraced by many residents and landscaping professionals, are in keeping with Maplewood’s Environmental Advisory Committees mission and Maplewood is Green initiatives which are dedicated to helping residents achieve safe, sustainable and appealing properties.

Reminder: Gas-powered leaf blowers are prohibited year-round within the township of Maplewood effective January 1, 2023.

– Maplewood Township Environmental Advisory Committee and Department of Public Works

Printable Schedule: 2026 Spring Rake Out Schedule

Materials to be picked up are limited to branches, leaves, and garden rakings when packaged as follows:

Branches must not be more than four feet in length and must be tied in bundles that can be handled by one person. Leaves and garden rakings must be placed in reusable containers (e.g. garbage pales/buckets) or paper bags that can be handled by one person. Rocks and soil are not permitted.

Containers will be left behind if unapproved materials are found in them, or if they cannot be lifted by one person.

To locate your section please reference the map below.