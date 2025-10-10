South Orange Completes $19.7M Sale of Water System to NJ American Water

On October 7, South Orange and New Jersey American Water finalized the sale of South Orange’s water utility to NJAW.

NJAW, which had already been operating the South Orange water utility for several years, paid $19.7 million for the system, and has also agreed to invest $50 million in infrastructure improvements within the first 10 years of ownership.

South Orange residents voted in favor (62% “yes”) of a referendum supporting the sale of the water system to NJAW on November 4, 2024.

From SouthOrange.org:

Oct 7, 2025 – As of 5pm on October 7, 2025 South Orange Village and New Jersey American Water (NJAW) completed the sale of the water system. South Orange water customers are now being serviced by NJAW.

See below for information on how to reach NJAW. Additionally, please watch your mail for information coming to directly from NJAW.



Requests for Emergency Assistance:

Customers are now served directly by New Jersey American Water and they can report emergencies 24/7 to 1.800.272.1325 or create an emergency service request online at emergency.amwater.com.

Customers can also view active alerts at newjerseyamwater.com/alerts.

Requests when moving into or out of a property in South Orange Village:

Customers are now served directly by New Jersey American Water and can request move in/out information between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm Monday through Friday at 1.800.272.1325 or they can schedule a move in/out request through New Jersey American Water’s website at amwater.com/mywater.

Requests for a Routine Service call:

Customers can now request routine services between the hours of 7am and 7pm Monday through Friday at 1.800.272.1325 or they can schedule routine services through New Jersey American Water’s website at amwater.com/mywater.

Billing:

South Orange Water Utility

Any billing for South Orange Water Utility ended with final meter readings on October 6. A final bill from South Orange Village will be issued shortly thereafter. Customers will have 45 days to pay this final bill via the existing methods currently available (online portal, current online bill pay and/or checks). Instructions will appear on your final bill.

Please use current processes up to Nov. 20th with billing and payment questions.

New Jersey American Water

Customers will receive their next billing from New Jersey American Water.

With this change, customers must now set up bill payments directly through New Jersey American Water or update their online banking system information. Customer account numbers and the payment address can be found on your new NJAW bill.

A welcome letter and welcome packet with details regarding their New Jersey American Water account will be mailed to South Orange customers directly from NJAW.

To speak to an agent regarding questions on NJAW bills, customers can between the hours of 7am and 7pm Monday through Friday call at 1.800.272.1325 or can view details of their account online at amwater.com/mywater.