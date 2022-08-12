EnvironmentSouth Orange

Free Mulch Available from South Orange Public Works

South. Orange, NJ — August 11, 2022: The Department of Public Works is providing free mulch to anyone that would like to prepare their gardens for this winter season. Mulching provides benefits to your garden including preventing soil erosion, suppressing weeds, and protecting plants from temperature changes by insulating plant roots. Limited quantities available for pickup on a first come basis. It is recommended to bring containers and shovels to load the product. Facility hours Tuesday, Thursday 7 am-3:30 pm and Saturdays 8 am-12 pm. [Location: 300 Walton Ave, South Orange, NJ 07079.]

