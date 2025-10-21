Mayor Sheena Collum Throws Totally 80s Birthday Bash for South Orange Public Library on November 12

From The South Orange Public Library Foundation:

The South Orange Public Library Foundation is bringing the community together for a night of neon, nostalgia, and neighborly giving at Mayor Sheena Collum’s Totally 80s Birthday Bash on Wednesday, November 12, at 7:00 PM at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club.

The event will rewind the clock to 1983—the year Mayor Collum was born—with a buffet dinner, cash bar, trivia, surprises, and a live DJ spinning 80s classics. Guests are encouraged to don their best throwback attire and “bust a move” while rallying behind a cause close to home: the modernization and expansion of the South Orange Public Library through the Building Connections Campaign.

The celebration is supported by an impressive 60-person Host Committee, underscoring the strong community commitment to this transformative project.

Quotes

“This event is more than just a birthday party—it’s about celebrating our community’s heart: the South Orange Public Library,” said Mayor Sheena Collum. “Our library represents access, equity, and democracy at its finest. As we embark on one of the largest capital projects in our history, I’m deeply grateful to everyone who is joining this campaign to ensure that generations to come will have a 21st-century library where everybody belongs.”

“The Building Connections Project will transform our library into a modern hub of learning, creativity, and connection,” said Laura Epstein, President of the South Orange Public Library Foundation Board. “We are thrilled to celebrate Mayor Collum’s milestone in such a fun and meaningful way, and we’re thankful to the incredible Host Committee and community members who are helping make this vision a reality.”

RSVP: https://givebutter.com/sheena-birthday

About the Building Connections Project

The Building Connections Project is a once-in-a-generation capital investment to transform the South Orange Public Library into a vibrant hub for learning, discovery, and community life. The project will unite the historic Connett Library building with the adjacent library space, creating expanded areas for children and teens, modern technology upgrades, accessible meeting and program rooms, and flexible collaborative spaces for all. More than just a renovation, it is a reimagining of what a 21st-century library should be: inclusive, dynamic, and built to serve South Orange for generations to come.

For more information, visit www.sopl.org/building-connections-project.