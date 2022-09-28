Annual Apple Pie Contest To Be Held At Summit Farmers Market On Sunday, October 2

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is proud to announce another Sunday Funday at the Summit Farmers Market (SFM) for 2022! The SFM Annual Apple Pie Contest will be held on Sunday, October 2nd at 11am.

Amateur bakers are invited to bring their best Apple Pie to the Summit Farmers Market by 10:45AM. All types of apple pies are allowed: traditional, crumb and tarts; pre-made crusts are allowed. Pre-registering is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome! To register for the contest, please visit https://bit.ly/ApplePie22.

All pies must be made from scratch and no canned ingredients or boxed mixed are allowed, pre-made crusts are allowed. Entrants must bring a copy of their recipe to the contest with them. The winners will receive Summit Farmers Market Fun Money to be spent at the market.

Judging begins at 11AM. The panel of esteemed judges will be comprised of local chefs and friends of Summit.

The next Sunday Funday activity will be the Family Photo Day on Sunday, October 23. Wear your Halloween costumes! DJ Mr. Socks will be playing tunes for the day.

The market is run by SDI and is located in the Park & Shop Lot #1, at the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland. It is open every Sunday through December 18 from 8AM -1PM (8am-12pm in December). For more information about the market, click here.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community of downtown Summit, NJ.