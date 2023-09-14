Kitchen a la Mode is Cooking Up Some New Classes This Fall

From Kitchen a la Mode:

September has arrived, and the kids are back at school soaking up all the knowledge and know-how their young brains can gather.

But why should they have all the fun of learning new skills and subject matters? At Kitchen a la Mode, right here in the center of South Orange Village, cooking classes and demos are ongoing right through the entire fall. So, unearth your aprons, sharpen up your knives, and check out all the cool classes the store has to offer. Get ready, because you’re going back to school (with no grading, we promise!)

Upcoming classes begin with a bang! The store is super excited to announce their Sip ‘n Shuck Seafood and Wine Pairing Class on Thursday evening, September 21st from 7:00-9:30 pm. Kitchen a la Mode and BonHomie Wine Imports join forces to present an unparalleled seafood and wine adventure like no other! Among the perfect pairings you’ll get to taste are Champagne with fresh oysters, Muscadet with braised mussels, and Bourg Blanc with lobster rolls and salad. Talk about a culinary extravaganza! And you won’t go home empty handed. Each guest will receive a elegant Riedel white wine glass, compliments of the store. Talk about a win-win!

For our budding bakers, Thursday, September 28th from 7:00-9:00 pm, visit the store for a Cupcake Decorating Class. You’ll leave this delightful class with decorating skills that look downright professional. Watch out all you other bake sale parents!

The store ushers in October with an outstanding Dumpling Making Class on the 1st of the month at 9:30 am. Chef Gill will guide you through the art of creating homemade dumplings that not only look beautiful but taste divine! During the class you’ll learn the art of making delicate dumpling dough, plus filling and folding finesse. We guarantee your tastebuds will thank you!

Next up Kitchen a la Mode gets in the spirit of Halloween with a Monster Themed Cookie Decorating Class, October 10th from 4:00-6:00 pm. Under the bewitching guidance of Chef Emily, you’ll learn how to transform plain old cookies into adorable and spooky delights. It’s no trick that here you’ll master the art of piping, flooding and detailing to create one-of-a-kind Halloween cookies with cute (and sometimes creepy) monster designs. You’ll have a hauntingly good time!

Back by very popular demand is the store’s Mozzarella Making Class on October 18th from 7:00-9:00 pm. Led by Mozzarella Di Michael, in this class you’ll not only learn how to make your own magnificent mozzarella, but mastermind Michael will show you how to create mouth-watering appetizers as well. And the whole time you’re learning the fine art of mozzarella making, you’ll be feasting on gorgeous charcuterie platters fit for the gods. Mangia!

And just as an added culinary bonus, the store has two free demo sessions scheduled, just in time for Halloween and Thanksgiving. On Saturday, October 21st from 12:30-3:30, stroll into the store for a lesson on creating darling and delicious Halloween Party Appetizers. And on Saturday, November 18th from 12:30-2:30, join us for a free Gravy Making and Turkey Carving demo. Your holiday guests will be duly impressed.

So, get set to learn some serious skills in the kitchen! You’ll have fun, make new friends, and create divine and delectable dishes to savor and share. To sign up for any of these classes, simply visit kitchenalamode.com and sign up right on their website. And with just one click, watch your autumn go from simply ho-hum and average to deliciously awesome. Welcome back to school!