Springfield Avenue Partnership to Host the SAM Wine+ Tasting Fundraiser on Thursday, June 1

From Springfield Avenue Partnership:

Fresh off the success of MayFest, the Springfield Avenue Partnership announces Nobody Beats the Fiz,its annual Wine+ Tasting fundraising at the Wine Barrel on Thursday, June 1 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM

The Wine Barrel parking lot will be transformed into an evening party scene as attendees enjoy unlimited samples of sparkling wines and hard seltzers. Other highlights include music by DJ Jen, a photo wall, games, and fun night out with friends. Brands to be sampled include: Montefresco, Venturini, Rivarose, Villa Jolanda, Gruet, Gustave, LaLuca, Fritz Muller, 90+, Underwood, Cutwater, Kalo

Springfield Avenue restaurants Maplewood Wheelhouse and Sandwicheria will have food for sale.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $30 online and for $35 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased at the Wine Barrel through May 31 for $30, cash only. The event is open to everyone ages 21 and over.

Proceeds from this year’s Wine Tasting will go toward Springfield Avenue beautification, which works to bring art and visual interest to the neighborhood. Future projects could include creative crosswalks, additional murals, or street art.

View Springfield Avenue’s current murals by taking a video tour or downloading a map.

The 2023 Wine Tasting is sponsored by Tandem Real Estate Group with site decor provided by Lotus Petals Floral Designs.

Tickets and more information at https://www.springfieldavenue.com/wine-tasting