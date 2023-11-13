Principal & Health Officer Share Advice After CHS Community Member Tests Positive for TB

On November 3, Principal Frank Sanchez notified the Columbia High School community that “an individual at Columbia High School has tested positive for tuberculosis.”

“The individual is currently receiving treatment and is under medical supervision,” Sanchez reported. He added, “The Tuberculosis Control Staff [of the Rutgers Global Tuberculosis Institute and the N.J. Department of Health] are advising the District on the response plan and they will be identifying those who need to be tested for tuberculosis. Those individuals will be notified next week. If you do not receive a notification, you do not need to be tested at this time.”

See Sanchez’s full communication below.

South Orange-Maplewood Health Officer Candice Davenport urged community members to be calm. Contacted by Village Green, she wrote, “[E]xposure to TB does not mean infection, or that you can readily spread it to others from a possible exposure. Testing is the most important next step once the TB staff has identified someone as having a viable exposure.”

Davenport shared, “There are no additional cases of tuberculosis in the community at this time.”

Read Sanchez and Davenport’s full communications here:

From South Orange-Maplewood Health Officer Candice Davenport on November 3, 2023:

From Principal Frank Sanchez on November 3, 2023:

Dear CHS Families

How is tuberculosis spread?

TB is spread through the air from one person to another. The bacteria are put into the air when a person with TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs or sneezes. People nearby may breathe in these bacteria and become infected.When a person breathes in TB bacteria, the bacteria can settle in the lungs and begin to grow. From there, they move through the blood to other parts of the body, such as the kidney, spine, and brain.

TB in the lungs or throat can be infectious. This means that the bacteria can be spread to other people. TB in other parts of the body, such as the kidney or spine, is usually not infectious.

People with TB disease are most likely to spread it to people they spend time with every day. This includes family members, friends, and coworkers.

How is tuberculosis treated?

People with TB disease need to take several different drugs for at least six months, even if they start feeling well after only a few weeks of treatment. This is because there are many bacteria to be killed. Taking several drugs as prescribed will do a better job of killing all of the bacteria and preventing them from becoming resistant to the drugs. TB disease can almost always be cured with medicine.People with TB of the lungs or throat are probably infectious. They need to stay home from work or school so that they don’t spread TB bacteria to other people. After taking their medicine for a few weeks, they will feel better and may no longer be infectious to others. Their doctor or nurse will tell them when they can return to work or school.Having TB should not stop a person from leading a normal life. When they are no longer infectious or feeling sick, they can do the same things they did before they had TB. The medicine that they are taking should not affect their strength, sexual function, or ability to work. If they take their medicine as their doctor or nurse tells them, the medicine will kill all the TB bacteria. This will keep them from becoming sick again.

What is Directly Observed Therapy (DOT)?

Directly observed therapy (DOT) is a way that patients are administered their medication. Patients on DOT will meet with a healthcare worker every day or several times a week. They will meet at a mutually agreeable place. This can be the TB clinic, at home or work, or any other convenient location.

DOT helps in several ways. The health care worker can help persons remember to take their medicine and complete their treatment. This means they will get well as soon as possible. With DOT, they may need to take medicine only 2 or 3 times each week instead of every day. The healthcare worker will make sure that the medicine is working as it should. This person will also watch for side effects and answer questions you have about TB.Even if a person is not getting DOT, they must be checked at different times to make sure everything is going well. They should see their doctor or nurse regularly while they are medicine. This will continue until they are cured.

What is Multidrug-Resistant TB (MDR TB)?

When TB patients do not take their medicine as prescribed, the TB bacteria may become resistant to a certain drug. This means that the drug can no longer kill the bacteria.Drug resistance is more common in people who: have spent time with someone with drug-resistant TB disease

do not take their medicine regularly

do not take all of their prescribed medicine

develop TB disease again, after having taken TB medicine in the past

Sometimes the bacteria become resistant to more than one drug. This is called multidrug-resistant TB, or MDR TB. This is a very serious problem. People with MDR TB disease must be treated with special drugs. These drugs are not as good as the usual drugs for TB and they may cause more side effects. Also, some people with MDR TB disease must see a TB expert who can closely observe their treatment to make sure it is working. People who have spent time with someone sick with MDR TB disease can become infected with TB bacteria that are resistant to several drugs. If they have a positive skin test reaction, they may be given preventive therapy. This is very important for people who are at high risk of developing MDR TB disease, such as children and HIV-infected people.

What is TB infection?

TB infection is detected by the administration of a tuberculin skin test on the arm. A single needle is used to put some testing material, called tuberculin, under the skin. In two or three days, a nurse or a doctor will check to see if there is a reaction to the test. The test is “positive” if a bump about the size of a pencil eraser or bigger appears on the arm. This bump means a person probably has TB infection. A chest X-ray is done to see if someone with a positive skin tests (TB infection) also has TB disease.People who are infected with TB do not feel sick, do not have any symptoms and have a normal chest X-ray cannot spread TB. However, they may develop TB disease at some time in the future. People with TB infection but are not yet sick can take medicine so that they will never develop TB disease.

How can a person get tested for TB?

A TB skin test is the only way to detect TB infection. People can get a skin tested at the health department or at their doctor’s office. Not everybody is at the same risk for TB infection and, therefore, do not to be tested. However, persons should get tuberculin skin tested if they: have spent time with a person with infectious TB

they have HIV infection or another condition that puts them at high risk for TB disease

think they might have TB disease

are from a country where TB disease is very common (most countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia, except for Japan)

inject drugs

If a person has a positive reaction to the skin test, a doctor or nurse may do other tests to see if TB disease is present. These tests usually include a chest x-ray and a test of the phlegm people cough up. Because the TB bacteria may be found somewhere besides the lungs, a doctor or nurse may check the blood or urine, or do other tests. Persons with TB disease need to take medicine to cure the disease. If a person has recently spent time with someone with infectious TB, the skin test reaction may not be positive yet. The person may need a second skin test 10 to 12 weeks after the last time they spent time with the infectious person. This is because it can take several weeks after infection for one's immune system to be able to react to the TB skin test. If the reaction to the second test is negative, the person probably does not have TB infection. Many people who have TB infection never develop TB disease. In these people, the TB bacteria remain inactive for a lifetime without causing disease. But in other people, especially people who have weak immune systems, the bacteria become active and cause TB disease.