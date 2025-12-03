South Orange-Maplewood Health Official: Vaccines Don’t Cause Autism

During the Maplewood Board of Health meeting on December 2, a South Orange-Maplewood health official stressed that there is no evidence that vaccines are linked to autism, contrary to recent changes to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website that include false claims linking autism and vaccines.

“Our first slide here is included to address the recent statements coming from the CDC that suggested there may be a link between vaccines and autism,” said Local Health Outreach Coordinator Gabriel Suarez. “We just want to reiterate that along with several other professional organizations — this one specifically is from the American Academy of Pediatrics — that says scientists have repeatedly found no link between vaccines and autism. There is no single root cause of autism. And we just want to remind the public that there is no link between vaccines and the increasing autism rates we have seen in this country.”

Suarez also provided information for upcoming vaccine clinics:

Deputy Mayor Malia Herman thanked Suarez for the slide.

“That’s a really important message to get out to our community, especially in light of some of the things that we’re hearing out of Washington,” said Herman. “So I’d like to see that shared, along with our information about the vaccines, with our community. But thank you for including that slide in your presentation. I think it goes a long way to giving the right medical information to our residents.”

Board of Health Chair Deb Engel then relayed a story from a local resident who shared on social media that her family’s health care costs were going to increase from $777 to $2221 per month due to the loss of subsidizes for ACA health insurance programs.

“I think a lot of people on this dais have corporate health insurance and I don’t think you realize how hard it is,” said Engel. “I’ve been on the marketplace since 2015, and it’s really hard right now. I just want to make sure that we’re aware of it and thinking about it, and thinking about ways that we can be helping our community.”

Herman thanked Engel for her comments. “I saw that comment on Facebook as well and was equally shocked and dismayed at this cost increase. And I think this is definitely going to be a big issue and hopefully we can find ways to help.”

Mayor Nancy Adams suggested that the health department replicate its efforts for filling food needs for families who lost SNAP benefits.

“We stepped up in conjunction with the South Orange-Maplewood School District when the SNAP benefits were cut, when the government shut down,” said Adams. “And I think maybe we need to look at health screenings and vaccinations to the extent that we can make those available in some way. To step up for yet another gap under the Trump administration that we’re experiencing.”

Before adjourning, Engel bid farewell to her role as Board of Health chair.

“I have been Board of Health Chair for three years and I have just loved it,'” said Engel, who is retiring from the Township Committee as of January 1, 2026. “I’ve loved working with Ms. Davenport. I’ve loved working with you, Gabe. I loved working with your predecessor. With all of our various staff that we’ve had in the health department. It’s one of my sad things that I will not be able to chair this meeting anymore. But I look forward to hopefully being able to continue on the Municipal Alliance with you all. Thank you so much for your report, for your time.”