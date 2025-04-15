South Orange Sees $155K Cuts in Federal Health Care Grants

Some $155,000 in health care grants to South Orange have been clawed back by the federal government, but it won’t affect staffing or programming, Village Administrator Julie Doran told the Village Council at its Monday, April 14, meeting.

“Fortunately, because of the way we budget, we’re prepared for this,” she said. “…It’s just less money that we’ll have to put back into our surplus at the end of the year.”

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum said even though it won’t affect staffing, it’s a lot of money for South Orange that was appropriated and approved and that the action “should be directed through Congress, and yet it’s not.”

“I just want to reemphasize because I don’t want it to be just a matter of fact, how disgusting what the federal government is doing,” she said.

Collum went on to say that the action of the federal government is hurting lots of municipalities across the country, some that don’t have the same kind of fund balance that South Orange has and those municipalities are having to lay off staff.

“So we’re seeing a lot of litigation happen. We’re seeing a lot of advocacy happen, but at the end of the day this is harmful to municipalities,” Collum said. “…We are fortunate that we’ve built our fund balance and that we can weather this, but moving forward we can’t anticipate that type of money coming through.”

Collum said Maplewood is also feeling the cuts, as its health officer Candice Davenport, who is also South Orange’s health officer, reported at a recent Township Committee meeting that the federal government was taking back $179,000 in federal grant money to Maplewood.

“I’m sad for the people who worked really hard to bring those resources to us,” Collum said. “It’s actually ironic because the Gaslight hit hit today. And in my opening letter, I spoke about how we were confident that our budget would not be impacted by federal grants. And so this is the first time that it’s directly hitting immediately our budget.”