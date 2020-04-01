April 1: Essex County Reports 2,220 Cases of COVID-19, 57 Deaths

Below is the April 1, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Maplewood currently reports 53 cases and 1 death (according to the latest report from Mayor Frank McGehee), and South Orange has 24 reported cases.

For more coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak, visit our Health tab here.

Dear Readers: While this COVID-19-related content is free and outside our paywall, we ask that you please help support Village Green by subscribing here.

Download (PDF, 114KB)