COVID-19 Government Maplewood South Orange Uncategorized

April 10: Essex County Reports 6,549 Cases of COVID-19, 351 Deaths

By access_timeApr-10-2020

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the April 10, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide, there are 51,027 cases of COVID-19 and 1,700 deaths.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 118KB)

You May Also Like

  • VIDEO: Here Come the Trucks! South Orange PD/FD Bring Fun to Kids' Birthdays Amid Pandemic
  • South Orange Loses 2nd Resident to COVID-19, Total Diagnosed Cases at 50
  • Allison Ziefert: Supporting South Orange-Maplewood Local Heroes With Lunch Delivery Fund
  • April 10: Essex County Reports 6,549 Cases of COVID-19, 351 Deaths

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *