April 10 Maplewood Update: Leatrice Knohl, 94, and 91-Year-Old Unidentified Resident Succumb to COVID-19

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

Good Evening,

It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of two more members of our community today due to the coronavirus COVID-19. The individuals were 91 and 94 years-old.

The Power of Attorney for Leatrice Knohl, our 94 year-old resident who passed today, provided and approved the sharing of the following:

Leatrice Knohl, daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Knohl, was born in New York City and moved to Linden as a young child and was a resident until moving into an assisted living facility in 2011. She attended Linden schools and then graduated from New Jersey City University with a Bachelor of Science degree and from Rutgers University with a Masters degree in Education. She was employed by the Linden Board of Education as an elementary school teacher and retired after teaching for 39 years.

Leatrice Knohl was a member of the NJ Retired Educators Assn. the NJ Education Assn., the National Education Assn. retired,Union County Education Assn., and the Linden Active Seniors.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families who have lost loved ones in Maplewood and South Orange.

The Maplewood Public Health Division now has a total of 129 coronavirus COVID-19 cases including today’s unfortunate loss of life and our three previously reported deaths. Of our previously-reported cases, 24 individuals have fully recovered. However, please continue to stay at home, practice social distancing and wear masks when in public spaces.

The NJ Department of Health has reported 54,588 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 6,580 in Essex County.

The Public Health Division investigates and works to obtain the recent contact history for new cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed. In addition, the Public Health Division can provide guidance to any business that may be impacted by COVID-19.

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours, please call the Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

For COVID-19 resources, please visit the Township of Maplewood’s COVID-19 website at: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.

Mayor Frank