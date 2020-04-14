Community COVID-19 Government Maplewood South Orange

April 14: Essex County Reports 8,181 COVID-19 Cases, 533 Deaths

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the April 14, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green in our COVID-19 tab, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide, there are 64,584 cases of COVID-19 and 2,443 deaths.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (DOCX, 18KB)

