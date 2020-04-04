April 4: Essex County Reports 3,565 Cases of COVID-19, 156 Deaths

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the April 4, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

“Please note that the sudden increase in death counts is due to the change to a more accurate data source and does not represent a surge in deaths over the course of the day,” according to the email.

According to the report, Maplewood currently has 72 cases and one death, and South Orange has 35 reported cases.

