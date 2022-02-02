Citing Pre-Surge COVID Case Numbers, South Orange Lifts Mask Mandate

Effective February 1, South Orange has lifted an indoor mask mandate that was enacted on December 21, 2021, as the Omicron variant caused COVID-19 cases to surge in the township.

Village President Sheena Collum said in a statement posted to the township website that the mandate was being lifted because cases had fallen to pre-surge numbers.

“Our most recent data illustrates that we have now returned to pre-Omicron levels of transmission and continues to trend downwards. See most recent data here,” wrote Collum. who asked that residents continue to “leverage the guidance” of township officials on vaccination, social distancing, masking, hygiene, and isolation when appropriate (see Collum’s full post below).

Collum signaled the move on January 24 when she announced the plan to lift the mandate to the South Orange Board of Trustees.

Meanwhile, a similar mandate in Maplewood remains in place for at least one more month. Maplewood Health Official Candice Davenport told elected officials on Feb. 1, “The actual trend that is happening here is that our numbers are decreasing as well as our daily average. We are getting closer to where we we were prior to the surge, but we still have a little ways to go.”

From the Township of South Orange Village:

SOUTH ORANGE INDOOR MASK MANDATE LIFTED EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2022

This notice is to inform residents, businesses, and other South Orange stakeholders that the Indoor Mask Mandate Executive Order dated December 21, 2021, has been lifted.