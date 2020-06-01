COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site Coming to Maplewood June 4

From Maplewood Township Health Officer, Public Health Nursing Supervisor, and Health Educator Candice Davenport:

Dear Community:

Please spread the word of the following free COVID-19 testing sites provided by Essex County. Please note that there will be one scheduled here in Maplewood on Thursday, June 4th at the Maplewood Community Pool from 4-6:30 pm.

Please register for an appointment at: http://essexcovid.org

They can test 250 people.

This will be a drive –thru with the option for walk up testing for those who do not have access to a car but all testing needs to be scheduled at http://essexcovid.org

Thank you,

Candice Davenport, RN, BSN, MPH, MCHES, HO

Maplewood Public Health Division

Download (PDF, 97KB)