CVS Maplewood Offers Self-Administered COVID-19 Tests for Symptomatic Patients

From Maplewood Township:

CVS on 453 Valley St is offering drive thru self administered COVID-19 nasal testing. It is one of the first 50 sites in NJ to open.

The drive-thru test sites will allow eligible patients to stay in their cars. They will be seen at a drive-thru window and handed a self-swab test kit and given instructions on how to use them, the statement said. A CVS pharmacy employee will oversee a patient’s test to make sure they’re doing it right.

After the self-swab test is complete, the tests will be sent to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory, the statement said. Results will be available in approximately three days.

The test is only available for New Jersey residents who are symptomatic, said Tara Burke, a company spokeswoman, but no prescription is necessary to take the tests. Residents who want to take the test must register in advance at the CVS testing website, where they will need to answer questions to determine if they are eligible for the test based on CDC guidelines.