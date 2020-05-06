Local Restaurants Donate Meals to SOMA Residents in Need

Maplewood residents Matthew Gray and Terence Noonan wanted to help families who were struggling to make ends meet due to coronavirus, sheltering in place, and the faltering economy. “We [wanted] to reach as many families in need [as we could],” said Noonan.

While considering what they could do to help, they reached out to Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee, who put them in touch with Karen Weiland, Director of the Parenting Center for the South Orange Maplewood School District. The Parenting Center was already providing groceries and gift cards to local families in need, and was interested in expanding the program.

Weiland told them about this new initiative to provide meals to local families. Every Monday, Luke Finn, owner of Coda Kitchen, donated meals to local families. At Weiland’s suggestion, Noonan and Gray made it a mission to get more restaurants to donate meals so they can expand the number of families they can help. “We went to restaurant owners we knew, and then started cold calling others,” says Noonan.

Response was fast and amazing. Parkwood Diner, David Burke at Orange Lawn, Liv Breads and Jackie & Son all volunteered to donate. Once the food is ready, Gray and Noonan pick food up from restaurants and deliver the meals.

“Currently, 36 families have participated. The restaurants provide each family with meals for 4 people, so that’s actually 144 meals,” says Noonan. By the end of the week, the program will increase to 51 families and 204 meals.

You can make a donation to this initiative at Rent Party. All money raised by Rent Party during the COVID-19 crisis will be used to fund this initiative. If you’d like to help, please email [email protected].