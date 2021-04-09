Maplewood Sees 275 COVID-19 Cases in March, One of Highest Months Since Pandemic Began

Maplewood had 275 positive COVID-19 cases in March, one of the highest monthly case totals on record, according to Maplewood Health Officer Candice Davenport.

“This is an extremely high volume amount, probably one of the highest months that we’ve ever had, so I just want to re-emphasize to everyone that we are not out of the woods yet with regard to COVID,” Davenport said at the Maplewood Board of Health meeting on Tuesday.

Overall, the daily number of cases from January 1 to April 5 are showing an upward trend.

“With people moving around and the loosening of restriction of activities and events, we’re just seeing an uptick of cases,” Davenport said.



Davenport said that the Maplewood Board of Health is seeing COVID-19 cases in younger individuals. Between the months of January and April, 23% of individuals who tested positive were between the ages of 0-19 and 50% of individuals who tested positive were between the ages of 20-49.

Davenport reported 5 hospitalizations and one death related to COVID-19 during the month of March. Although hospitalizations are decreasing statewide, 47% of ICU capacity in Essex county is being used for COVID-19 patients.

Cases of the UK, New York, and Brazil COVID-19 variants have been reported in Essex county. Davenport urged Maplewood residents to get vaccinated before these variants become more widespread.

“We are at a crossroads where we are pretty much racing against time, racing against the variants and them spreading widely,” Davenport said.

Davenport reminded unvaccinated individuals to continue to wear masks and avoid large gatherings.

“If we continue to throw caution to the wind and not wear face masks and continue to go out in large groups and gatherings without being fully vaccinated, it can cause more transmission, unfortunately,” Davenport said.