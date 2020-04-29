Maplewood to Accept Partial Payments for May 1 Property Taxes; Will Discuss Extending Grace Period

Editor’s note: Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order #130 on April 28, that allows municipalities to extend the grace period of 2nd quarter property tax payments to June 1. Village Green reached out to Maplewood Business Admin. Sonia Viveiros, who said: “This will be on as a discussion item for the May 5th meeting. The Township Committee will make a decision then.]

From the township of Maplewood:

Trenton has considered tax collection in their pandemic response, discussing changes such as extending due dates and/or grace periods but to date no action has been taken . Therefore, the following statutes apply as normal and 2nd quarter 2020 property taxes are still due May 1st, with a grace period ending on Monday May 11th.

N.J.S.A. 54:4-66 mandates that quarterly property tax installments are due on Feb. 1st, May 1st, Aug. 1st, and Nov. 1st. The Statute further restricts the grace period to a maximum of 10 calendar days.

N.J.S.A. 54:4-67 establishes interest rates on delinquent taxes at an 8% annual rate for balances under $1,500 and an annual rate of 18% for balances over $1,500

The Township Committee, recognizing the hardship many of our taxpayers are facing, has changed the tax collection policy to accept partial payments as a means of reducing the amount of interest that would accrue on any outstanding balances.

Please be aware that Town Hall is closed to the public as social distancing mandates are still in place. For tax collection purposes, kindly make note of the following procedures:

The Tax Collector’s office is temporarily NOT accepting any cash payments.

If you can pay online, PLEASE do so. The Township Committee has temporarily suspended the $1.05 fee associated with an online payment using an eCheck. Note: the third party vendor will still charge the $1.05 to complete the transaction but the township will then credit the $1.05 to your 3rd quarter taxes, essentially making the online payment free.

The third party vendor fee of 2.95% charged for credit card and debit card transactions has NOT been waived.

If you cannot pay online, drop boxes at each of the three town hall entrances are checked several times a day, so payments may be deposited in any one of these three boxes. Please place your check and payment stub together in an envelope. If you wish to receive a receipt for your payment, please include a self-addressed and stamped envelope with your payment, OR notate an email address so we can scan the receipt to you.

Any questions may be directed to the Tax Collection office at 973-762-8120 ext. 2800.