COVID-19GovernmentMaplewoodMillburnSouth Orange

May 3: Essex County Reports 84,060 (+81) Cases of COVID-19, 2,611 Deaths

by The Village Green
written by The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Below is the May 3, 2021 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 875,277 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 184KB)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange Reports 927 COVID-19 Cases to Date;...

Seth Boyden PTA Raises Funds for Family of...

Maplewood & South Orange Hire Zero Waste Associates...

Trustee Donna Coallier Endorses Hilton, Haskins & Brown...

Maplewood Middle School Presents ‘Singin’ in the Rain Jr.’...

Monday, May 3 to Mark the Return of...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Subscribe


CLOSE