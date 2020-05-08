Community COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

May 8: Essex County Reports 15,350 Cases of COVID-19, 1,402 Deaths

By access_timeMay-08-2020

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the May 7, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide, there are 133,635 cases of COVID-19 and 8,801 deaths.

