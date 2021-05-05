NJ is Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions. What You Should Know

This story was written and produced by NJ Spotlight. It is being republished under a special NJ News Commons content-sharing agreement related to COVID-19 coverage. To read more, visit njspotlight.com.

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the lifting of most COVID-19-related restrictions in the state as part of an accelerated reopening plan, with a focus on changing or removing capacity limits.

“These are the most aggressive steps we have taken to reopen to date, and we feel confident that we can do this safely because our numbers have trended decisively in the right direction over the last three weeks,” Murphy said Monday at his weekly coronavirus press briefing.

Starting May 7, indoor and outdoor capacity limits will be changed. Then on May 19, the state is expecting to lift all restrictions on outdoor gatherings, indoor dining and businesses.

Here’s a guide to the state’s reopening plan: