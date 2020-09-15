NJ Schools Reopen: What Districts Are Remote, In-Person or Hybrid?

This story was written and produced by NJ Spotlight. It is being republished under a special NJ News Commons content-sharing agreement related to COVID-19 coverage. To read more, visit njspotlight.com.

Click here for the original article, written by John Mooney and Colleen O’Dea.

As the school year gets fully underway, the Murphy administration is signing off on the last of the school reopening plans, a vast majority of them with all or some remote-learning components.

The state Department of Education on Friday released the latest list of all school districts, charter schools and specialized private schools that have been approved for reopening, including whether they’re taking a remote-learning, in-person or hybrid approach, which mixes both. Of the approximately 160 plans finalized in the last week, more than half were for all-remote instruction.

More than 770 of about 800 districts and other schools now are approved, with 395 following a hybrid path, 266 all-remote, 75 in-person and 35 are implementing different models on a school-by-school basis. The list remains fluid, however, with some districts changing plans as circumstances change with staff and parents. Still, it offers the state’s fullest accounting of its approvals as schools begin to open in earnest next week.

NJ Spotlight will continue to update the list as the state releases new information.

