November 12: Essex County Reports 28,850 (+422) Cases of COVID-19, 1,933 Deaths

By access_timeNov-12-2020

Below is the November 12, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there have been 263,495 cases of COVID-19 reported today.

