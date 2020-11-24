COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

November 24: Essex County Reports 33,439 (+329) Cases of COVID-19, 1,981 Deaths

By access_timeNov-24-2020

Below is the November 24, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there have been 309,588 cases of COVID-19 reported today.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 245KB)

Other Stories

  • COVID-19 Town Hall Addresses Transmission, Vaccines, Staying Safe During the Holidays
  • November 24: Essex County Reports 33,439 (+329) Cases of COVID-19, 1,981 Deaths
  • Seton Hall University's WSOU 89.5 FM to Hold Online Food Drive for the Holidays
  • Essex County Thanksgiving Emergency Food Distribution Events Nov. 19 & 24