September 11: Essex County Reports 20,366 (+16) Cases of COVID-19, 1,873 Deaths

By access_timeSep-11-2020

Below is the September 11, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 195,414 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

