COVID-19GovernmentMaplewoodMillburnSouth Orange

September 13: Essex County Reports 91,447 (+53) Cases of COVID-19, 2,789 Deaths

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Below is the September 13, 2021 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 972,729 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 165KB)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

OPINION: SOMSD Leadership Must Reevaluate Its ‘Triggering’ Communications...

Maplewood & South Orange Mourn Iona Professors Lost...

Maplewood Loses 2 More Residents to COVID as...

Bodies of Missing Seton Hall & Montclair State...

No Longer ‘Tentative’ – In-Person School Will Reopen...

Collum: Every Day, We Must Remember September 11...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE