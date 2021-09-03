COVID-19GovernmentMaplewoodMillburnSouth Orange

September 3: Essex County Reports 90,262 (+135) Cases of COVID-19, 2,773 Deaths

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Below is the September 3, 2021 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 955,692 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 173KB)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Essex County to Hold September 11th Ceremony at...

The Ziefert Report: Top 3 Fixes for Water...

UPDATED: Maplewood Resident Killed in Flood Waters

South Orange Closes Library, Fields, Tennis Courts, Public...

UPDATE: CHS Cougar Football Home Opener Rescheduled for...

PHOTOS: Flood Damage the Morning After in Maplewood...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE