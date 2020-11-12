Seton Hall to Hold Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing November 19

From Seton Hall University:

In partnership with the Village of South Orange and Essex County, Seton Hall University will serve as a COVID-19 testing site.

The County-provided testing, which comes on the heels of increased cases across the United States and New Jersey, is free and available to all residents of Essex County along with students, faculty, staff and administrators of Seton Hall.

“Seton Hall is pleased to partner with the Village of South Orange and Essex County to serve our community in this time of need,” said University President Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D. “At Seton Hall we have devoted substantial resources to the fight against COVID-19, but it is clear that defeating this virus will take coordination and teamwork. We are honored to join with Village President Sheena Collum and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. to expand that fight in aid of our neighbors.”

The testing, which will be conducted as “drive-through,” is scheduled for the University’s South Orange campus on November 19 and will be completely administered by Essex County officials.

“We are in the midst of a second wave,” added Collum. “To effectively fight this virus and protect the citizens of South Orange and Essex County we must all work together and devote the resources available to keep our communities safe and healthy.”

Among the first universities to respond to the pandemic, Seton Hall has invested over $7 million in environmental health and safety measures at its campuses in South Orange, Newark, and Nutley/Clifton. The University is guided by its Restart Plan, the result of a collective, months-long effort of more than 140 Seton Hall University faculty, clergy, administrators, staff, and students, along with regular consultation with local, state and national health experts.

Those who wish to learn more about the on-site testing, schedule a test – or volunteer in the effort against COVID-19 in Essex County as medical screeners, test site support staff or contact tracers – are encouraged to visit here.

An online version of this release may be found here.

