SOMA Two Towns for All Ages Partners with Seton Hall to Teach Senior Citizens Technology

From SOMA Two Towns for All Ages and Seton Hall University:

SOMA Two Towns for All Ages and Seton Hall University have teamed up to help senior citizens learn about technology. Under COVID-19, many events and activities have been moved online. From doctor appointments to book clubs, exercise classes to library events, older residents are using technology like never before. With COVID-19 restrictions, these online activities might be the only contact senior citizens have with friends and the rest of the community, so it is of utmost importance to help them learn, connect and become comfortable with the many options available to them.

SHU students are hosting a series of events to teach senior citizens how to use technology like smartphones, zoom, email, cell phone photography, and sometimes just to have some fun. Join online or by phone to learn new technology or how to improve your understanding and use of your devices. All are welcome!

See the calendar and information at www.SOMATwoTownsforAllAges.org. All classes will be at 3pm or 4pm.