SOMSD Partners With MediMobile for Weekly Covid-19 Testing, Saturdays September to October

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the South Orange & Maplewood School District:

The South Orange & Maplewood School District is pleased to announce that through our partnership with MediMobile, we will now be offering weekly voluntary COVID-19 testing at Columbia High School (CHS) Gymnasium Parking Lot, (on Valley Street).  Testing is open to all District staff, students, SOMA community as well as any Essex County resident.

We encourage staff, students, and community members to get tested.  As school is set to reopen, we especially encourage parents/guardians to have their child(ren) tested.  MediMobile will provide testing every Saturday from September 4 – October 30 from 9 am – 1 pm.

  • PCR and Rapid (nasal swab) tests will all be available to anyone over 6 months old.
  • There is NO out-of-pocket cost to anyone.
  • Those with health insurance must bring proof of insurance and valid identification. Those without health insurance must bring valid identification and a form will be provided for you to complete.
  • No appointments are required.

There are also two upcoming mobile vaccination clinics that will be onsite at CHS, see below and visit the District’s COVID-19 Testing/Vaccination page for all updates and upcoming clinics.

  • Essex County Mobile Clinic:  Tuesday, September 7, 10 am – 2 pm
  • St. Barnabas Mobile Vaccination Clinic:  Sunday, September 19
  • For more details visit: bit.ly/C19Test_Vaccine
