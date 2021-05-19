South Orange COVID-19 Update – Latest Numbers, Outdoor Mask Mandate Lifted

From the Township of South Orange:

As of 8:30 a.m. 13,667 South Orange residents have received access to COVID-19 testing and of that number, 941 tests have returned positive. Based on the last ten days, we are averaging 0.9 cases a day in South Orange. To date, ten members of our community have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Please keep their families in your prayers.

Local testing sites are available here.

Local Updates

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all residents ages 12 and up. Residents should go to southorange.org to learn about where to get vaccinated. Those wishing to visit a county site may do so at www.essexcovid.org.

State Updates

On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order lifting the outdoor mask mandate. Individuals in outdoor public spaces are no longer required to wear masks, regardless of their ability to maintain six feet of distance from other individuals or groups, and regardless of their vaccination status. This order does not apply to child care centers, other child care facilities, youth summer camps, and public, private, and parochial preschool program premises, and elementary and secondary schools.

The indoor mask mandate still remains until further notice.

Barring an unexpected uptick in COVID-19 numbers, the following changes will go into effect on Wednesday, May 19, largely in line with actions taking place in the neighboring states of New York and Connecticut: