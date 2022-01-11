Arts & CultureCOVID-19Health & WellnessSouth Orange

South Orange Library Goes Virtual/Pickup Thru Jan. 24 Due to Omicron Surge

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the South Orange Library via southorange.org:

Due to the surge of Covid cases, and to help stop the spread, as of January 8, 2022 the South Orange Public Library will be limiting services to virtual and pick up. During this time materials may be borrowed, click here for more details on the Park ‘n’ Pick Up services and digital materials. Reference and programming will continue virtually, see the SOPL calendar for the complete schedule. Printing services are also available for pick up, click here.

The Library anticipates reopening on January 24 with a broader range of services, based on Covid cases at that time.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange-Maplewood School District Shortens Isolation/Quarantine to 5...

South Orange Maplewood Robotics Team Earns Award at...

UPDATE: South Orange BOT Tables Cannabis Ordinances, Now...

South Orange Considers Leaf Blower Regulations as Maplewood...

South Orange Retired Fire Chief Pasquale ‘Pat’ Giordano,...

‘Change Isn’t Easy’—South Orange Village President Offers Explainer...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE