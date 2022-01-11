South Orange Library Goes Virtual/Pickup Thru Jan. 24 Due to Omicron Surge

From the South Orange Library via southorange.org:

Due to the surge of Covid cases, and to help stop the spread, as of January 8, 2022 the South Orange Public Library will be limiting services to virtual and pick up. During this time materials may be borrowed, click here for more details on the Park ‘n’ Pick Up services and digital materials. Reference and programming will continue virtually, see the SOPL calendar for the complete schedule. Printing services are also available for pick up, click here.

The Library anticipates reopening on January 24 with a broader range of services, based on Covid cases at that time.