Support Columbia High School Class of 2020: ‘Always Connected. Even When We’re Apart’

From the Columbia High School Midnight Madness Committee:

The Midnight Madness volunteers along with the leadership of the HSA have been meeting to discuss our options for celebrating the Class of 2020.

While we have to take our cue from the measures the state and district will enact to ensure the safety of our communities, we are committed to giving our seniors the recognition they so rightly deserve. As of now, none of the traditional senior activities have been cancelled, but we are working on contingency plans in case events like prom, Commencement and Midnight Madness cannot occur as originally planned.

Today we’re announcing our first steps in a plan that will evolve as more information becomes available.

We’re beginning a campaign to celebrate our seniors that will include signage and banners around both towns as well as online celebrations which will be announced soon. The theme of the campaign is CHS CLASS OF 2020: ALWAYS CONNECTED. EVEN WHEN WE’RE APART. ​

Every CHS senior will be offered a personalized lawn sign free of charge. This is in addition to the Class of 2020 t-shirt with every senior’s name that will also be available free of charge to every senior. Senior guardians please click here to select your student’s t-shirt size and to indicate if your student would like a different name than what is included on the official school register (e.g., MIKE vs MICHAEL) to be printed on the t-shirt and sign. Information on sign and shirt pickup/delivery will be announced soon and will follow local guidelines for social distancing. ​

We will be providing businesses and other public locations with free signs celebrating our seniors to display in windows and in high-traffic venues around both towns​.

Flamingo Flocking continues in order to bring some fun and color and surprise to our students. Dollars raised from flocking go toward our celebration campaign. You can order your flock here.​

The CHS Cougar Shop is back up and running for spring, featuring popular designs in tees, sweats and sweatshirts. Contactless delivery to your door in SOMA is quick and free and all purchases support our celebration campaign. Visit CHSCougarShop.com today.

Be sure to check out the Midnight Madness website and follow our Midnight Madness Facebook group, Instagram and Twitter accounts for all the latest information on how we are celebrating our seniors, quarantine or no quarantine. If you’d like to offer your support as a volunteer or have ideas to share, please send us a note at [email protected].

We hope you are staying home and healthy and we truly hope to get to celebrate our seniors (and our entire community) together soon.

Senior guardians: Click here NOW to select your student’s t-shirt size.

PLEASE NOTE: The last date to update your senior’s information is Monday, May 11th.