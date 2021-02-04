Track the COVID-19 Vaccine: See How Many People are Getting it in NJ

This story was written and produced by NJ Spotlight. It is being republished under a special NJ News Commons content-sharing agreement related to COVID-19 coverage. To read more, visit njspotlight.com.

Click here for the original article, written by Lilo H. Stainton.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that New Jersey has received some 1.25 million vaccine doses and administered almost 852,000 of those, or about 68%.

The state’s COVID-19 Information Hub NJ indicates that some 837,000 doses have been administered. Subtracting those doses given to people who do not live in the state, the rate of New Jerseyans getting at least one dose is almost 91 per 1,000. The rate of people getting both doses is close to 16 per 1,000.

This interactive map shows how many people are getting that COVID-19 vaccine and where they live. The map, updated regularly using data from several sources, also provides demographic information about those people.

https://infogram.com/covid-vaccines-1hnp27mex98ly2g