Updated Maplewood COVID-19 Measures: Official Policy Lifting Mask Mandate as of March 1

From Maplewood Township:

Post Date: 03/02/2022 5:14 PM

At the March 1 meeting of the Maplewood Board of Health, Township Committee members voted unanimously in favor of adopting Health Officer Candice Davenport’s recommendations for updated COVID-19 protocol, including:

Lifting the Township-wide mask mandate;

Lifting proof of vaccine or negative test requirements for Township events; and

Maintaining mask mandates for the Township’s Jitney commuter service in accordance with Federal transportation guidelines.

In making her recommendation, Health Officer Davenport cited low COVID transmission in Essex County, low COVID case numbers within the Township (128 in February, down from 1,364 in January), and updated CDC guidance on indoor masking. She also noted that vaccination rates within the Township are high: over 90% for Township employees, over 90% for residents ages 12+, and 73% for residents ages 5 to 11. Additionally, she mentioned that the Township will be able to provide increased ventilation for events as the weather transitions into spring and temperatures continue to rise.

Any businesses within the Township who wish to maintain a mask mandate for their employees and/or customers are welcome to do so. Further, individuals are encouraged to monitor their own comfort and risk levels with the virus and mask accordingly.